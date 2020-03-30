Veteran journalist and Chams Media boss Alex Chamwada has issued a statement after terminating his contract with the Standard Media Group.

In a statement, the Chams media CEO announced that their two programs The Chamwada Report and Daring Abroad will cease airing on KTN beginning April 1, 2020.

Chamwada went on to assure the viewers that he will soon announce the TV stations where the two programs will air.

Alex Chamwada speaks as he terminates contract with KTN News

“This is to let our viewers know that our productions, The Chamwada Report, a current affairs show on development issues and Daring Abroad, a series featuring Kenyans living abroad will not be airing on KTN with effect from 1st April 2020. We will inform you about our next destination in due course,” said the statement.

Mr Chamwada thanked the Standard Group management for the successful partnership they had for the past five years, and the viewers for their unwavering support over the period.

“We would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank the Standard Group for a successful partnership that has run for over five years. Our appreciation also goes to our viewers in general. Many thanks too, to all our partners for your continued support,” he added.