Capital FM issues statement following DJ Lithium's death

DJ Lithium committed suicide on Wednesday evening after spending his last moments on duty at Capital FM.

Colleagues found his body in the IT department and immediately rushed him to the Nairobi Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to the station’s management, Lithium’s family was notified of the emergency and arrived at the hospital shortly after. Medics at the hospital tried their best to save his life but unfortunately, he passed on.

“Alex was a great addition to the larger Capital FM team, encompassing great talent as a dj, producer and possessed an interesting 'right wing' sense of humour,” Danny Munyi, Capital FM’s Programmes Director said.

A statement from the station added: “To honour him we will celebrate him for the passion he had for this company, his direct breakfast team, his fellow mixxmasters and cherish the moments we shared with him. At this difficult time, we kindly ask you to respect the family’s privacy as we all grieve Alex’s loss.”

Pulse Live Kenya

He left a suicide note that suggested he was struggling with life which can be backed up by his last tweets indicating, he was battling depression.

In one of his tweets DJ Lithium wrote: "Sh6500 for a therapy session is bloody expensive."

Lithium who made his tweets private also sent a goodbye tweet which read: "Every journey has to come to an end."

When police officers visited the crime scene they found a plastic cup and several items that indicated the late ingested rat poison.

He is said to have texted his friends and family bidding them goodbye before disabling his social media accounts.

The incident happened at Lonrho House in the Central Business District but it is understood that the hospital reported it to the police minutes later.

Editor's Note: Help is available, your life is valuable and you are not alone. Should you be struggling, don't hesitate to reach out to:-