Alicia Keys' husband Swizz Beatz has been forced to intervene after Diamond Platnumz fans attacked her for giving their superstar only 26-seconds feature in her new Album dubbed ALICIA.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Swizz Beatz defended his wife saying it was Diamond’s wish to be allocated 26 seconds in their song Wasted Energy, but the two (Diamond and Alicia) still have other projects (Songs) that will be released soon.

Beatz added that Chibu Dangote should talk to his fans so that they can stop complaining; with a promise that the two still have more in store for their fans.

Diamond, Babu Tale, Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys.

Swizz Beatz defends Alicia Keys

Diamond shared a screenshoot of an article done by the Grammy Awards Site on Alicia Keys Album that also had his name with a caption that reads: GRAMMY SAID THAT!!.......DOWNLOAD!!! STREAM!! & SHARE TO THE WORLD....... #ALICIA The Album by @aliciakeys Available on All Platforms WorldWide!! 🌍”

The post prompted Swizz Beatz to defend Alicia saying “My Brother 4 life. Please let your fans know you did as you pleased on the rec and this is just part 1🙏🏽.

Chibu replied "OOOH yes!! more Bombs coming".

Another fan told Alicia “You wasted our priceless Diamond Platnumz by giving him only 26 seconds. I’m very disappointed in you”

Again Alicia’s husband had to respond stating that “She didn’t waste anything, we let our brother Diamond do as he wished and we are Happy. Relax”.

Wasted Energy

The clarification comes hours after Platnumz’s fans expressed displeasure in the act of the Tanzanian singer being given a few seconds in a 4 minutes’ song.

However, despite the few seconds that Diamond’s voice is heard in the song, it’s the song being given much attention by fans on the whole Album on YouTube. Currently, its trending at number 4 in Tanzania, and Number 23 in Kenya with over 445K views.

ALICIA- the album is already topping different charts on different streaming platforms; Like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, itunes among others.

Diamond is the only artistes from Africa featured in the Album, on Track number 4 “Wasted Energy” where he sings in Swahili.

Wasted Energy- Alicia Keys ft Diamond Platnumz