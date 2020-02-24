Bongo flava star Ali Saleh Kiba was spotted together with his wife Amina Khalef as they celebrated their son’s birthday in Mombasa.

The two held an exquisite birthday party for their son Keyaan Kiba, an event that was attended by close friends and relatives. Their son Keeyan was turning one.

The young family looked lovely during the celebration and even went ahead to share a beautiful dance.

Alikiba and wife Amina spotted together at son’s birthday amid break up allegations

Their coming together has shut down break up rumors among netizens who were insinuating that the two were no longer an item.

Last year, King Kiba, came out to address their divorce allegations affirming that they were still an item. In an Interview, Ali admitted that they had issues in their marriage that they were trying to sort out with the wife who was at the time in Mombasa.

He cautioned fans against celebrating other people’s tribulations, as in the long run they may make things even worse.

“Ni kweli mimi na mke wangu tuna migogoro na ni jambo la kawaida kwenye ndoa, ila sijampa talaka hata moja. “Watu wasipende kufurahia matatizo ya wenzao, au labda ni ukosefu wa kazi, hakuna jambo ambalo Mwenyezi amelihalalisha na analichukia kama talaka. Binadamu unapata wapi ujasiri wa kuchochea wenzako waachane kwenye ndoa, ni shetani tu ndio anapenda ujinga huo,” said Alikiba.

