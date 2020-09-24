Alikiba finally breaks silence on break-up rumors with wife

Tanzanian singer Ali Saleh Kiba aka Alikiba has finally broken his silence on his alleged break-up with wife Amina Khalef.

Speaking during an interview with Clouds FM, Kiba said that he has been in good terms with his wife, all along.

He mentioned that he tried to say that they were doing fine whenever the question came up in interviews, but no one believed he was saying the truth.

“Alikuwepo siku zote, mbona mnafikiria hivyo ama kwa sababu mmeona picha. Tuko vile vile freshi siku zote nilikuwa nawaambia lakini mlikuwa hamuamini,” said King Kiba.

Asked if his wife had permanently moved to Tanzania, the Mediocre singer said that his wife can stay wherever she wants to, and he is okay with it. “Mke wangu popote anapotaka kukaa atakaa.”

Alikiba’s words come following months of speculation, where Tanzanian gossip sites claimed that the two had parted ways, because they had not been seen together for a long time.

At the time, Kiba’s wife Amina Khalef was living in Mombasa where she works, while he was in Tanzania.

Having issues

In a previous Interview with Clouds FM, Ali admitted that they had issues in their marriage that they were trying to sort out, but they had not divorced, as widely claimed.

He then cautioned Netizens against celebrating other people’s tribulations, as in the long run they may end up making things even worse.

“Ni kweli mimi na mke wangu tuna migogoro na ni jambo la kawaida kwenye ndoa, ila sijampa talaka hata moja”...“Watu wasipende kufurahia matatizo ya wenzao, au labda ni ukosefu wa kazi, hakuna jambo ambalo Mwenyezi amelihalalisha na analichukia kama talaka. Binadamu unapata wapi ujasiri wa kuchochea wenzako waachane kwenye ndoa, ni shetani tu ndio anapenda ujinga huo,” said Alikiba.

A few days ago, King Kiba was spotted with his wife in Tanzania during the CCM campaigns.