Kings Music Records boss Alikiba has responded after WCB singer Raymond Shaban aka Rayvanny said Dodo is his favorite of Kiba’s songs.

Speaking in an interview with Bongo5, Kiba said that Vanny Boy’s action shows that he is a fan of Bongo Fleva music.

King Kiba went on to state that he appreciates and listens to some of Rayvanny’s music as he went ahead to sing Kwetu and Natafuta Kiki which he said are his favorites from the WCB singer.

Alikiba’s reaction after WCB’s Rayvanny said ‘Dodo’ is his favorite song

“Ningependa kumshukuru ameonesha pia yeye ni madau wa mziki wa Bongo fleva kw asababu kitendo cha kupenda mziki wa mwenzako inaonesha kwamba wewe ni shabiki wa mziki. Sina la kusema Zaidi ila kumshukuru na kumpongeza kwa kazi zake nzuri. Napenda mziki wake,” said Alikiba.

His words came after Rayvanny who appeared on Wasafi TVs Big Sunday Live show was given lines to Kiba’s song Dodo and he was quick to identify that it was the one.

He was then asked to rate it out of 10 and gave it a 10 out of 10 as he revealed to the fans present at the show that Dodo is his favorite of King Kiba’s songs.

“Huyu alikiba Dodo right. Kwenye kumi ntampa kumi. Btw this is my favorite song kwa Alikiba, napenda Dodo,” said Rayvanny.

Dodo is one of Alikiba’s songs that has been well received by fans and by far the best performing of his songs on YouTube.

In the song, Alikiba worked with Hamisa Mobetto as the video vixen.