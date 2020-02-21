Tanzanian singer Alikiba’s younger sister Zabibu Kiba has revealed her daughter’s face for the first time.

In a series of photos seen by Pulse Live, Ms Kiba shared an image revealing her daughter whom she has named Nayfati after hiding her for months.

“Baby Girl🌹NAYFAT❤️,” wrote Zabibu.

Zabibu’s footballer husband Abdi Banda also shared the photos which he captioned with the words, “Princess NAYFATI Haya mkuje kusikiliza masharti haraka 🏌️‍♂️🛏🌤⛱💸

📸 by @directorf2k @theideatz na shukran dadaake @rehemavisuallab kwa kusimamia shoo yote hii kunywa pepsi nakuja kulipa hapo makumbusho.”

New born

The news of Zabibu Kiba and her husband Abdi Banda welcoming a new born baby into their family, broke in October 2019, barely a year after walking down the aisle.

Zabibu shared a photo showing a hand of a new born baby, and went ahead to inform her followers that her family was growing bigger.

Zabibu Kiba got married to her longtime boyfriend Abdi Banda in a private Muslim wedding back in July 2018.