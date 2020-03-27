Alimove on na siku mbili – Nadia Mukami on breakup with Arrow Bwoy

Kenyan songbird Nadia Mukami has said that her singer ex-boyfriend Arrow Bwoy moved on just two days after breaking up.

In an exchange on twitter with a user named Stivo Boy, Ms Mukami said the Dodo singer moved on as soon as they broke up, after the user asked to know if they had broken up.

“@nadia_mukami Kwani mliachana na Arrowboy?” asked Stivo Boy, to which Nadia responded saying: “@stivo_boy Alimove na siku mbili.”

The question from the fan came after the singer (Nadia) in a tweet said that the quarantine order by government was only good for couples.

She further stated that for single people, the situation only makes them wish they had partners to be with.

“Quarantine is only interesting for couples, us single people it’s times like this we wish we had someone for ourselves Corona iishe jamani,” read Nadia’s tweet.

The two who had been dating for a while kept their affair a highly guarded secret and never talked about it whenever the question came up during media interviews.

They credited their close relationship to working together on their successful song ‘Radio love’

This however, would not last long as things went south and they parted ways. After the breakup, Nadia publicly admitted in an interview with a local radio station that they dated for a year, but things didn’t work out.

Arrow Bwoy has never spoken on the same.