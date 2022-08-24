RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Amber Ray confirms break up with boyfriend Kennedy Rapudo

Irene Okere

The two lovebirds had started dating two months ago after amber ray parted ways with her Sierra Leonean boyfriend and basketball player IB Kabba.

Amber Ray and her boyfriend Kenned Rapudo
Amber Ray and her boyfriend Kenned Rapudo

Kenyan socialite and businesswoman Amber Ray has confirmed that she is no longer in a romantic relationship with her boyfriend Kennedy Rapudo.

Through her social media page, the mother of one sought to clarify that their relationship did not work out as she anticipated.

"Nop, I know mahali imefika I might look like a joker but manze I don't know how to pretend if it's not working ..... it's not working ...so munipende tu vile niko," she wrote.

Amber Ray and her boyfriend Kenned Rapudo
Amber Ray and her boyfriend Kenned Rapudo

The businesswoman however did not go into details about what transpired before the relationship ended.

Amber Ray and her boyfriend Kenned Rapudo
Amber Ray and her boyfriend Kenned Rapudo

Kennedy Rapudo used his Instagram page to break the news that he was dating Amber.

Amber’s new boyfriend at the time used his Instagram page to share a series of photos of him having a good time with Ms. Ray - an affirmation that the two are an item.

Socialite Amber Ray introduces her new boyfriend Kennedy Rapudo
Socialite Amber Ray introduces her new boyfriend Kennedy Rapudo

“Partner in crime for life,” Kennedy captioned his photo while posing with Amber Ray.

The pictures shared by Kennedy had been accompanied by Jay Z and Beyonce’s song Bonnie and Clyde.

“All I need in this world of sin is me and my girlfriend,” plus 'Young Forever'by Jay Z and Mr. Hudson.

Socialite Amber Ray introduces her new boyfriend Kennedy Rapudo
Socialite Amber Ray introduces her new boyfriend Kennedy Rapudo

Amber Ray followed suit, sharing a photo in which she could be seen fixing her man’s shirt with the caption “It’s the dimple for me.”

Amber had started a relationship with Kennedy Rapudo after breaking up with the basketball player and businessman Jamal Rohosafi where she had been married as the second wife.

