Kenyan socialite and entrepreneur Faith Makau popularly known as Amber Ray has for the first time opened up on co-parenting with her politician ex-husband Zaheer Jhanda.

Speaking during a Question and Answer session with her fans, the mother of one admitted to the fact that they co-parent, despite them having a few challenges brought about by their differences.

Ms. Ray mentioned that even with their issues, they have always known that it has nothing to do with their son Garvin, and they don’t let the issues affect him.

Amber Ray opens up on co-parenting with ex-husband Zaheer Jhanda

“Do you co-parent for Gavin? Away from that your life is a whole vibe! I admire you,” asked a fan.

“Oh yes we do. As much as sometimes we have our issues, it’s very clear to both of us that whatever it is… it has nothing to do with Gavin,” she responded.

Divorced

In August 2018, Amber Ray made it public that she had parted ways with the husband and went on to denounce the Islam Religion

“It’s about time i share with you this very important move in my life , which will also set some of you free because you have been waiting for this day for way too long and I do not want to continue holding you hostage. Feel free to keep the screenshots , keep em’ receipts for future use.I would like to inform you that I am no longer married to Zaheer Merlahi Jhanda and no one should link me to him or his family in whatever way. It has been great couple of years despite the challenges that I have come across, I apologize to my son and my family for all the insults they have had to bear in the past because of my decisions. Let there be peace because I have my own life to live, dreams to chase and goals to fulfill. This also goes to say that I am no longer a Muslim,” wrote Amber Ray.