Tourist describes Kenyans as the bravest people in the world

While exploring the beautiful wonders Kenya has to offer, Richard Debs, an American was astonished as to how some locals were not perturbed at the sight of wild animals.

Debs, while he was crisscrossing the majestic coastal side of Kenya, decided to visit the Tsavo East National Park. However, before he visited Kenya's largest national park, an incident occurred that left him wondering whether he was a coward.

According to Debs, as he and his friends made their way to the Theatre of the Wild, they encountered a hyena on the side of the road as it was feeding on a carcass. At first, he claims, he wasn't bothered as he was in a tour van but everything changed once they stepped out of the vehicle.

"It initially didn't bother me because we were in the land cruiser and we were headed to the park but then the driver stopped the truck 500 meters down the road and told us to go into the souvenir shop right outside the park," revealed the YouTuber.

On their way to the souvenir shop, a random man approached them asking whether they were interested in seeing crocodiles.

"A young man quickly appears out of nowhere and asks us do we want to walk down the river and see the crocodiles we reluctantly said yes because this guy didn't have on any uniform that suggested to us that he was any kind of expert," stated Debs.

In a turn of events, the man turned out to be a shop assistant at the souvenir shop. At the river, they were shocked at how the Kenyans were not afraid of getting close to the dangerous reptiles.

"At the river's edge we spot our first crocodile and then the man who we found out was the souvenir shop assistant starts making sounds trying to get the crocodile to come out of the water I can't begin to tell you how concerning this was," he narrated.

The man then spotted other crocodiles down the river and ushered them to follow immediately as the crocodiles started sliding off the water banks and coming closer to them.

"The more sounds this man made the more crocodiles started coming near us within minutes we basically had five dinosaurs in front of us all the while this young man is saying don't worry they're fine," said Debs.

After a while, the group of tourists had enough of the terrifying encounter, therefore they all attempted to rush back to their tour van. However, before they reached the car, they were stopped on their tracks by the sound of a roaring lion.

"A second after making that decision we hear a roar come from down the river and get this the young man says that's a lion about to attack something and it hit me we're in the wild. My crew and I looked at each other and we said if we run really fast to the truck we can get there in about 30 seconds and we did," stated Debs.

The experience was so traumatising for the American that he later called his mother to narrate the ordeal. "Later that night I called my mom and I say hey mom just so you know this morning I dodged hyenas, crocodiles and lions within 10 minutes."