Chris Brown accused of rape in Sh2.2 billion lawsuit

Cyprian Kimutai

She was allegedly drugged and raped in Miami in December 2020

An unnamed woman has filed a civil lawsuit against American musician and choreographer Chris Brown for allegedly drugging and raping her on a yacht in Miami, Florida in December 2020.

The accuser, who is identified as "Jane Doe," is a professional dancer, model, musical artist, and choreographer, according to the complaint.

In the lawsuit, Doe alleges that on December 30, 2020, she was FaceTiming with a male friend who was on a yacht docked at Sean Combs' aka P Diddy's estate.

Brown allegedly took the friend's phone and told Doe "he had heard about her music and urged her to head over to Diddy's home on Star Island as soon as possible," the court documents state.

The filing said that when she arrived she boarded a yacht and accepted Brown's offer of a drink as they discussed her career.

But after a second drink, the woman suddenly began to feel disoriented and physically unstable.

She said Brown then dragged her to a bedroom, removed her clothing and had sex with her without her consent, according to the lawsuit.

Doe left shortly after with the help of a friend whom she texted. The following day, Brown allegedly contacted Doe to check on her, telling her he was "faded" and didn't recall details of their alleged sexual encounter.

The lawsuit claims he "demanded" her to take a "Plan B" to "terminate any possible pregnancy," to which she obliged.

In January 2021, she went to his California, home after he initiated contact, according to the complaint, and listened to music. The star's producer was present along with another female.

Doe allegedly went to his home again in August when he was recording a song. While there, the "No Guidance" singer displayed "loud and irate" behavior when she refused his alleged advance to go to his upstairs bedroom, the lawsuit states.

She further added that Brown told her she "would never make it as an artist' unless she was willing to do what it takes."

The accuser says in the complaint that she has since "experienced dramatic mood swings, loss of appetite, panic attacks and engaged in self-harm."

She is suing Brown for sexual assault, battery, and rape, violation of the gender violence statute, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

