Anerlisa Muigai speaks on having kids with boyfriend Ben Pol

Singer Ben Pol’s girlfriend Anerlisa Muigai has responded to the question of having kids with the Tanzanian singer.

In a late night Question and Answer session with her Instagram family, the Keroche heiress said that they are definitely going to have children, but it will only be after they are married.

“When are you planning to have babies with Ben?” asked a fan, and Anerlisa responded saying, “Definitely after marriage.” She also affirmed that she will have as many kids as she can because she loves children.

Traditional engagement

Pulse Live understands that the two who have been together since 2018 have introduced each other to their families in Kenya and in Tanzania, and later on held a lavish engagement ceremony in Kenya, after Ben proposed, which was attended by both their families.

Another of Ms Muigai’s Instagram followers asked her to describe the kind of man her boyfriend is, to which she declined stating she can only say he is a Tanzanian artiste blessed with serious talent.

“I can’t anymore. I feel the more you describe your man to the world, the more you open doors to other evil people. So for now he is a Tanzanian artist blessed with serious Talent,” responded Anerlisa.

One asked to know whether her singer boyfriend allows her to take a look at his messages (DM), “Have you ever checked Ben’s IG DMs??” asked the fan.

Anerlisa responded saying she does whenever he asks her to check something for him on the phone, but she did it until she got tired of doing it.

“Yes when he tells me to check for him something, but I am honestly the most unbothered person with his phone. I checked, checked, checked till I got tired. But once in a while he shows me some messages to laugh or discuss about,” she said.