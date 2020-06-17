Keroche Heiress Anerlisa Muigai has disclosed that the most challenging part about her relationship with Ben Pol is the pressure to always ensure her body is fit and in good shape.

Ms Muigai made the revelation via her Insta-stories, while flaunting her curves is a tight-body hugging dress.

“The challenging part about dating an artist, is that you have to keep your body fit all the time” revealed Anerlisa Muigai.

Ben Pol with Anerlisa Muigai

Private Wedding

In a separate post, Ms Muigai shared photos believed to be from her private wedding ceremony with Ben Pol. The two love birds are rumoured to have walked down the aisle a while back but decided to keep it away from the public eye.

Pulse Live understands that the two who have been together since 2018, introduced each other to their families in Kenya and in Tanzania, and later on held a lavish engagement ceremony in Kenya, after Ben proposed, which was attended by both their families.

Struggles of being Fat

Anerlisa Muigai nd Ben Pol

In April the Nero CEO shared struggles she used to go through back in the days, before she decided to hit the gym and shade off some Kgs.

In an interactive session with her fans, one of them wanted to know if people treated her different before and after her weight loss journey.

“Do people treat you different than before you lost weight in terms of respect? Asked a fan.

Ben Pol with Anerlisa Muigai

Ms Mugai responded saying, “Ooh Yes, when I was big people used to stare at me .. I got to the point I was thinking they can probably see what I just ate. I used to enter a cloth store and get a ‘Sorry we don’t have clothes your size here” as in the 4 years I have taken to loose weight were the toughest years but definitely worth it. Now people stare in admiration which is not a bad thing but can get uncomfortable.”