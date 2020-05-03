Keroche heiress Anerlisa Muigai’s sister Tecra Muigai Karanja died following a grisly accident on Saturday afternoon.

Her death was announced by Keroche Breweries where she worked as the Strategy and Innovation Director.

“The Board of Directors and Management of Keroche Breweries is deeply saddened to inform that Tecra Muigai Karanja passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 afternoon following a tragic accident,” said part of the statement.

Anerlisa Muigai’s sister dies in grisly road accident

“Tecra’s brilliance, passion and energy were the source of important innovations that have enriched the company’s product range including the development of new brands that were scheduled to be launched this year,” added Keroche.

Little is known about Ms Tecra Muigai as she preferred leading a private life, unlike her sister Anerlisa, who chose to have an open life and is a celebrity.

Tecra hated being in the limelight

In February this year, Anerlisa Muigai disclosed to her fans through her social media that the sister hated being in the limelight, and that was why she never shared any of her pictures.

She went on to say that the sister was always cold towards her and each time they were together and whenever people saw them, she pretended they were not together at all.

“My sister is so cold towards me. When we walk together then she sees a lot of people, she always leaves me like somebody she doesn’t know. (That is always embarrassing to me btw) she also introduces me as her friend lol, the worst is when she denies me. She just hates the spotlight and that is why I don’t post her on my page even if it’s a family photo,” said Anerlisa Muigai.