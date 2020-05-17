Following the death and burial of Keroche’s heiress Tecra Muigai, her sister Anerlisa shared a message of gratitude in a Sunday morning post.

Anerlisa, who hasn’t said much since the demise of her sister appreciated all those who stood with the family and prayed for them.

“We deeply appreciate your expression of sympathy, your prayers and thoughts during the difficult time. 🙏🏻🌹🙏🏻” wrote Anerlisa

Tecra’s burial

Tecra Muigai was buried on Saturday in a private ceremony attended by close family members and some politicians. Some of the people who attended the event held in Naivasha included; Raila Odinga, his wife Ida and son Oburu, Laikipia Governor Lee Kinyanjui, Moses Wetangula, Senator James Orengo, and, Classic FM’s Maina Kageni who was the MC.

Tecra’s death

Tecra Muigai Karanja

Tecra died while with her boyfriend and the circumstances leading to her death are still under investigation. While a postmortem report from Lee Funeral found that Tecra could have suffered injuries resulting from an accidental fall, Tecra’s family insist that she was pushed.

Her boyfriend Omar Lali was later put into custody to allow for an investigation.

