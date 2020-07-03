Fashion blogger cum YouTuber Lisa Gaitho has weighed in on the ongoing discussion around media personality Anita Nderu after she hosted two members of the LGBTQ community on her cooking show.

Angry Ms Gaitho expressed displeasure in the manner which Ms Nderu seemed to Okay homosexuality and pornography on her show.

Ms Gaitho who got saved after breaking up with her Nigerian boyfriend barely two years ago, mentioned that she will not allow Kenya to be turned into Sodom and Gomorrah.

Fashion blogger cum YouTuber Lisa Gaitho. Angry Lisa Gaitho lectures Anita Nderu over homosexuality as she quotes the Bible

Kenya will not be turned into Sodom and Gomorrah!!!

“I rebuke and come against this in the name of Jesus! its 5.30 a.m and the lord has me in tears because of the nonsense his children are being fed I declare every young and impressionable soul who watched this wickedness freed and covered in the blood of Jesus! the spirit of sexual immorality and perversion will not attach itself to your life in the name of Jesus! I cancel and uproot every seed planted by the spirit behind Anita Nderu and Co. Not only is this glorifying homosexuality that God hates,(the sin not the person and anyone dealing with this needs to take it to the feet of god to deal with, not accept and embrace it! That is not the tolerance Jesus was about.he loves you!your soul and spirit is precious to him,do not allow your flesh to blind and deceive you), it goes a step further and encourages other sexual perversions like threesomes! Sex is intended to be holy and glorifies God but the devil has made sure that it's perverted since the beginning of time! Kenya will not be turned into Sodom and Gomorrah!!” reads part of Lisa Gaitho’s message to Anita Nderu.

Also Read: Lisa Gaitho addresses claims of being barren

Lisa Gaitho (Instagram)

Repent and face God

The YouTuber (Lisa) went ahead to ask Ms Nderu to repent and face God or publicly declare that she is not of God.

“You're boldly teaching young people that it's ok to watch porn?! To participate in what God hates! In their hearts they'll say "oh so and so is "successful" and she does all these things so it cannot be wrong. I rebuke you and co. in the name of the lord of heaven and earth! “whoever causes one of these little ones who believe in me to sin, it would be better for him if a millstone were hung around his neck, and he were drowned in the depth of the sea."matthew 18:6

Repent and face God or publicly declare that you are not of God so that anyone that loves God knows to do the opposite of what you do!!

This is straight and direct from god so if you have any issues with it take it up with him” wrote Lisa Gaitho.

Anita Nderu causes hullabaloo with a sneak peek of her cooking show as she hosts two LGBTQ mwmbers

The overdressed Cook

Anita Nderu has been a trending topic for the past 24 hours, after she hosted two LGBTQ members Victor Maish and Romeo the Bossy on her cooking show dubbed “The overdressed Cook”.

The mixed reactions created around the show forced Nderu to defend herself saying;

I will never be bullied into silence. As human beings we have the right to refuse to be defined by what other people think rather we must define ourselves. As people we should celebrate our differences, encourage authenticity & wonder at the diversity of humanity. We all have a right to love and be loved. Have an amazing day #Propride #ProLGBTQ”

Lisa Gaitho's Post