Kenya Film Classification Board CEO Ezekiel Mutua has added his voice on Anita Nderu’s video that sparked furore on social media, terming it as a pathetic attempt to promote Homosexuality.

In a tweet, Mutua stated that the media personality cum YouTuber was trying to promote homosexuality in the name of user generated content and freedom of expression.

“#anitanderu's gay show was a pathetic attempt to promote homosexuality in the name of user generated content and freedom of expression. No brand worthy it's name should be proud of this madness. It's laziness of mind and lack of imagination to fall for such cheap gimmick!” reads Ezekiel Mutua’s tweet.

No gay content will air on our screens

In a number of occasions, Mutua has maintained a firm stand against gay content and in 2018 he pointed out that there are some NGO’s that were paying young people Sh3 million to promotes the LGBTQ agenda.

"We have said no to this nonsense and have written to the NGO Coordination Board for investigation. We are firm on these issues, particularly where the content targets young children. No gay content will air on our screens under our watch. You can make all the noise to hell and back. I don't care who is behind these groups," Mutua said back in 2018.

Anita Nderu's controversial video

Ms Nderu has been trending at number one on Twitter for the better part of today following her act of hosting two gay men on her cooking show.

In the new episode, Ms Nderu and her guests (Victor Maish and Romeo the Bossy) sexualized their conversation as they talked about pornography, homosexuality and other things.

The video elicited mixed reactions among Netizens who took to her comment section and Twitter to air out their opinions.

She defended herself saying, “I will never be bullied into silence. As human beings we have the right to refuse to be defined by what other people think rather we must define ourselves. As people we should celebrate our differences, encourage authenticity & wonder at the diversity of humanity. We all have a right to love and be loved. Have an amazing day #Propride #ProLGBTQ”.