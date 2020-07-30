Celebrated Media Personality Anne Kiguta has excited a section of her social media family with her cheeky response to reports that she is pregnant.

In an update seen by Pulse Live, the K24 News anchor decided to play along after being showered with lots of congratulatory messages yet she is not expectant.

Kiguta mentioned that she is expecting two baby burgers and went ahead to pose a rhetoric question that says “Can’t a woman eat gluten in PEACE anymore?"

Media Personality Anne Kiguta

Personal Fake News

“Guys some PERSONAL FAKE NEWS... I’m expecting two baby burgers again!! See God!! 🤣🤣🤣What has become of the world?! Can’t a woman eat gluten in PEACE anymore?! But I’ll be sure to let you know of any developments in OUR reproductive health cause God is a God of Double Double! I’m so happy!!!! 🥰🥰🍔🍔” reacted Anne Kiguta.

She added that, “People are LITERALLY congratulating me Tired face that’s what I get for having dinner before going on air 😂😂😂😂”

Also Read: Anne Kiguta’s message to ex-colleagues hours after getting fired by K24

Media Personality Anne Kiguta

Reactions

itscynthiamwangi “😂😂😂😂 you win double double indeed”

bernardndong “😂😂😂😂😂😂”

precious_nimu “I've never been so confused by a post..but Amen”

jerushanjerikama “Don't mind them”

eunicendiritu “🤣😂😂”

estherkylo ‘😂😂😂”

mutish28 “🤣🤣🤣”

njeri1340 ‘🤣🤣”

ckibinda “I was not ready!! 😂😂😂”

anchor_ps “Double double portion @annekiguta in the meantime, let's dance again 😂❤”

waithera_moria ‘Kabisaaaaa🙌🙌🙌🔥🔥🔥”

Also Read: Anne Kiguta Challenges KOT to hit the streets over King Kaka’s “Wajinga Nyinyi”

geoffreyokwemba “Pregnant with Anne kiguta live”