Anne Kiguta’s message to ex-colleagues hours after getting fired by K24

K24 News Anchor Anne Kiguta has sent a message to her former colleagues at the Mediamax’s K24 TV, hours after they were declared redundant by the company.

In a post on Instagram, Kiguta said her show #Punchline was an intense program and she would not have done it without the efforts of her entire team.

The mother of twins went on to say that while at work on Sunday, none of them knew that it was the last time many of the Punchline team members were going to be at the station.

Ms. Kiguta mentioned that it was great working with them and getting to know them, as she prayed that God opens doors to better opportunities for them.

“It takes a ❤️TEAM❤️. #Punchline is an intense program. Often before we go on air we are a bee hive of actives. But yesterday my crew put on this old school hit and well I couldn’t help myself 🤣🤣🤣 We had a great program but little did we know that nearly my entire team would have put on air their last production at K24. It was a great pleasure working with you all and getting to know you. You are ⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️. Thank you for all your technical support on #Punchline. I couldn’t have done it without you. May God open wide new great doors for you all.❤️” wrote Anne Kiguta.

Her words come shortly after K24 TV’s mother company showed the door to almost 100 employees and unveiled a new team within hours.

Here are posts from some of Kiguta's ex-colleagues;