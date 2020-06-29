K24 Presenter Sharon Kate Ng’ang’a has announced her departure from the Kenyatta family owned TV station, just days after it showed the door to more than 100 employees.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Sharon Kate who hosted the #Arena254 thanked her colleagues for the wonderful three years they worked together at K24 and the team that worked tirelessly to have Arena254 up and running.

She also thanked God for making it possible for her to work at K24, and God’s guidance as she transitions on to the next thing.

Another K24 Presenter announces departure from the station

Sharon Kate appreciated the fans who always tuned in to watch her show, promising to see them on her next job.

Here’s her post;

“It's been such an honour to allow God to use me through such a rad dream. To watch His promise manifest before my eyes and see the goodness of His word is way more than I would have imagined. I promised myself that the same way I heeded this call was the same way I'd heed His call when He said my work was done and it was time to transition into my next assignment.

___

To my team, the family, I have grown to love so dearly... Thank you for allowing me to serve you and create magic with you for an amazing 3 years. To my super producer @eric_ahoy , thank you for believing in that passionate girl with a super Afro back in 2017 and for holding my hand through it. To the guy with the magic @maukujohnpaul , thank you for bringing my crazy ideas to life haha and to my brothers @chitondhlovu @djslim254ke thank you for all the psyche you brought to our Arena, we put on one hell of a show. And to everyone else working tirelessly bts y'all were one heck of a team. May we meet on the next stage, inshallah ❤

___

And to my amazing fans, thank you for always tuning in and being super-duper. See you on the next screen 😊”

Last week, Mediamax fired 100 employees in a move that saw the entire K24 newsroom affected, and replaced them with new employees.

