Singer Akothee has raised eyebrows among her Insta-Family as she boldly talks about death and how things should be handle just in case worse comes to worse and she breaths her last.

In a well written post, Madam Boss made it clear that her Medical Bills at any time should be handled by her Insurance Cover and if its gets exhausted her assets should be sold to care for her.

She further stated that if it happens that she happens to pass away, nobody should set up a Paybill number for her burial because she has that already planned.

“Family is Family ,even at my death bed ,I will always be there for my family🙏🏾 , My sister inlaw was buried in my absence since I was down fighting for my health at The Karen Hospital 🙏🏾But I still joined the family financially where I could. Me and buying coffins and dresses , in funerals 🙆‍♂️😭😭😭💔💔💔💔

I have no idea why I would miss to pay my hospital Bill's and attend to others ,what an irresponsible woman 🙏🏾🙏🏾.

Like I told you before , I have medical insurance, last expense, and I have insured my mother & my sisters Son , insurance could not take my dad because of his age and medical conditions, I am paying his hospital Bill's from my pocket , which I am very okey with 👊💪

My inpatient covers upto 5,000,000 m. ksh

So After this is exhausted and I am broke, please just offload one of my Assets and bury me in peace 🙏🏾

My coffin is already taken care of, anyway, as I have last funeral expense cover. Anyone coming up with a paybill on my burial will be a scam🙏🏾” reads part of Akothee’s post.

She went ahead to talk about frustrations her family has been putting her through, revealing that all the family bills are always labeled against her.

“I am not God, I don't know the nature of my death or illness, it might even surpass what insurance can cover 🙏🏾, but trust you me! My many husbands will fery me to Europe ! But I will be buried in RONGOSPAR . DO NOT KEEP ME IN ICU FOR NOTHING🙏🏾 IF I BECOME USELESS, DON'T PUT MY CHILDREN IN TOO MUCH PAIN , THAT THEY HAVE TO OFFLOAD ASSETS / SAVINGS TO TRY RECOVER DEAD BODY 🙏🏾.

“I was in Karen hospital for 2 weeks. I I dint see any of my family members apart from my children ,friends, my employees , fans and my insurance company. This is enough for an intelligent person to understand. Thanks for alerting me

Let me go back to fighting with my neighbor over land issues ,I will adress the nation on Thursday 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

Stay calm and God bless you 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾” shared Akothee.

