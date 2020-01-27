Talented vocalist Ali Yusuf popularly known as Arrow Bwoy has decided to make a major shift in his music career by releasing a gospel song by the name ‘Mungu Baba’.

The singer released 'Mungu Baba' on Monday morning, a song from his first Album Hatua. Mungu Baba is a slow soothing song more like a prayer where the singer expresses his gratitude to God for granting him the desires of his heart, giving him the gift of family and loyal fans. The singer acknowledges that it has taken the hand of God to help him get to where he is now.

“Kila kitu naomba unanipa kisha nikutoke aje? Umenijenga kwa hali na mali kisha nijichoche aje? Nimeomba ukanipa kesho nikutoke aje? Umenijenga kwa afya na mali kesha nikutoke aje?" says part of the song.

Arrow Bwoy goes Gospel with latest hit

The singer goes ahead to accept that he is not perfect, but despite of all his flaws and shortcomings, God has still been gracious and faithful to him. He goes ahead to ask God to always help him remember where he came from.

This is the first time, the singer has released a gospel song after releasing club bangers like Dodo, Digi Digi, Jango love, murder, Shukisha and Radio love.

The song has already received positive feedback from fans, some of them terming the song as an inspirational song with a touching message that will positively influence people's lives. Other have already termed the song as a gospel hit.

Arrow Bwoy goes Gospel with latest hit

Here are some of the comments;

Dorcas waithira Wairimu There’s something about your voice that brightens up your music on another level... + the fact that you remember it’s all God’s grace is definitely something to admire.💯💯💯

moses gitau sings better than some established gospel artists

AMISAWA DEM International 🔥🔥🔥🔥Arrow Bwoy to the world. Best Gospel

Moenga Wycliffe Onchweri This is good music. Its good to remember God in everything we do in life. Amen

chris wekesa Kali sanaaaaa. You are actually doing better than our gospel artists....i hope Bahati is watching

Rispek Ngoma Ngoma ina message nzito sana ndugu yangu, both video and audio ❤️

bronze jeru The best out of the best

Video