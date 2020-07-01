Former Citizen TV Special Projects Editor Asha Mwilu has revealed her next move a month after quitting the S.K Macharia owned TV station.

Taking to Twitter, Ms. Mwilu announced the coming of her own media, that will be known as Debunk Media, which she went on to describe as Deep, bold, and unfiltered.

“DEEP, BOLD, UNFILTERED, NUANCED, KINETIC. Introducing the new kid on the block! @debunkdotmedia #debunk,” she tweeted.

Asha Mwilu reveals next move days after quitting Citizen TV

According to the bio of Debunk, the show that will air on YouTube will focus on making sense of issues affecting young Africans.

“Making sense of the big issues affecting young Africans. Subscribe to our YouTube channel,” reads the bio.

Mwilu quits Citizen TV

The move comes days after Asha Mwilu announced her departure from Citizen TV through her official Twitter account, and was going to launch her own start-up company.

She went on to note that during her time at Citizen, she worked under the guidance of bright minds among them Linus Kaikai, Joe Ageyo, Pamela Asigi and Jamila Mohamed.

The award winning journalist appreciated all who have been watching her stories and giving her feedback and encouragement.

