Bongo actress Lulu and hubby, Majizzo welcome a bouncing baby boy

Taking to his Instagram page, Majizzo posted a medium shot picture of him and Lulu explaining how they came to naming the baby.

"G lilibaki kama jina la kufikirika, mimi na Mama yake tulikuwa tunalitumia (Baba G/Mama G) wakati mtu mwenyewe hayupo.

Lakini imani ni kuwa na hakika na mambo yanayotarajiwa, tulikuwa na imani kwa Mungu wetu kwamba ipo siku bwana ‘G’ atakuja duniani. Mungu amejibu maombi yetu, mimi na mke wangu @elizabethmichaelofficial tumejaaliwa mtoto wa kiume, jina lake ni ‘G’."

In the post, Majizzo also shared that Lulu was fairing on well and reminded his followers to pray for the young family as they embark on a new journey.

"G na mama yake wako vyema kabisa kiafya, tumejawa na furaha kubwa. Namshukuru mke wangu kwa zawadi hiyo. Baasi tukumbukane katika sala na dua zenu. Asanteni," he said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Wedding

On February 17, 2021 the two walked down the aisle in an exquisite wedding ceremony.

The invite only wedding was graced by a few close friends and family members, who showed up to witness the two formalize their union as they officially join the marriage institution.

“Nashukuru Mungu tumefanikisha....hivi ndivyo nilivyotaka...." said Majizzo after the wedding.

Pulse Live Kenya

Proposal

On October 1st 2018, Majizzo proposed to Lulu during a home party he had organized to celebrate his three boys.

At that particular time, a perplexed Elizabeth broke down as the peak of the day turned out to be hers, saying she had not expected the celebration.

“Sikuwa nafahamu chochote. Namshukuru tu mungu sina hata lingine la kuongea. Namshukuru kwa kunichagua na ninampenda,” said the actress.

Pulse Live Kenya

Weeks later (2018), Majizzo, who is a Tanzania media mogul (Owner of EFM and ETV), held a lavish traditional ceremony to pay bride price for his fiancée.