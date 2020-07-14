Fast-rising actress Azziad Nasenya is set to host a new show dubbed ‘Concert Nyumbani’ alongside seasoned television personality Mwaniki Mageria.

Going by information shared by Directors of the show, Eugene Mbugua and Enos Olik, the new show will be airing on 9 TV stations simultaneously starting this Sunday at 2pm.

The TV stations that will be airing the show are; KTN, NTV, K24, KBC, Switch TV, Metropol TV, Y24, TV47, and PPP TV.

Actress Azziad Nasenya

Concert Nyumbani

Concert Nyumbani is a musical show that has been put together to celebrate heroes who’ve emerged from the Corona pandemic.

“Concert Nyumbani

With the help of the @kenyafilmcommission I called together a team of some of the most talented people in Kenya to work on a documentary and musical show celebrating heroes who’ve emerged from the Corona pandemic. Concert Nyumbani, the biggest entertainment television event ever on Kenyan TV will air this Sunday 19/7/2020 at 2 p.m. simultaneously on KTN, NTV, K24, KBC, Switch TV, Metropol TV, Y24, TV47, and PPP TV.

Concert Nyumbani is produced by Documentary & Reality Television Limited and will be hosted by internet sensation @azz_iad & seasoned television personality @nikimags

It’s directed by myself, @enosolik and Kayt Kioko of Kipenz Films. The first episode of the show will have performances by; Sitawa Namwalie, @mumbipoetry, @Jaaziyah, @bensoulmusic and @h_arttheband” shared Eugene Mbugua.

Actress Azziad Nasenya

Away from the new gig, Ms Nasenya will also be hosting another cooking show “Cook Off” with comedian Mulamwah.

“After lulu na rasho kwa vitenge ni sisi sasa 😍😘 , its gonna be the biggest show in the 254 , hosted by konki & azziad .... first episode anytime ⏱ @azz_iad 👔👗- @officialkaravillage📸 - @presenter_obae , @vellofood . Blessed sunday fam 💪” reads Mulamwah’s post.

Actress Azziad Nasenya and comedian David Oyando alias Mulamwah

