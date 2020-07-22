Actress cum TV host Azziad Nasenya has sent social media into a frenzy after her alleged rate card surfaced, revealing the money she charges to share promotional videos, posters, and posts on her social media pages.

The Rate card in question, indicates that for one TikTok video, Ms Nasenya charges Sh100K while for a Live session she charges Sh50K. For an Instagram post she charges Sh100K, Insta-story Sh50K and Live goes for Sh50K. This rates also apply to her other social media Pages; Twitter (Sh50K) Facebook (Sh50 & Sh100K) and YouTube.

If you are looking forward to working with the actress for a monthly brand engagement, then you need Sh500K before Azziad comes on board to help you promote your Brand.

Actress Azziad Nasenya

Azziad Nasenya's rate card

Heated Debate

As genuine as the rates seem, a section of Kenyans on Twitter could not believe what was in circulation arguing that she was too expensive.

Others pointed out that Nasenya has the free will to charge any amount of money because she knows her brand value.

Others felt challenged by the young actress, promising to work on their pages so that they can also make a living via their social media pages.

Azziad Nasenya

Reactions from KOT