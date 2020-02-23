Embakasi East legislator Babu Owino savagely answered rapper and songwriter Wangechi after she took to twitter to express her disgust towards the MP over DJ Evolve’s medical bill. The DJ is currently admitted at Nairobi Hospital after he was allegedly shot by the MP.

Wangechi had tagged Citizen’s article that questioned Babu Owino's whereabouts since the DJ is in critical condition and his family cannot afford to foot the hospital bill which is claimed to be an estimate of Ksh 6,684,000.

“I say this from the deepest part of my soul, F*** BABU OWINO!” read Wangechi's tweet.

“Harder” replied Babu Owino.

Babu Owino’s savage response to rapper Wangechi after raising DJ Evolve’s medical bill

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) were shocked by his response, some asking Babu to cover the medical bill as the court had ordered.

Reports indicate that the bill records to Ksh 1.66M in doctors fees, Ksh 1.3M in pharmacy charges, Ksh 913, 683 in nursing charges and Ksh 990,000 in room rent. There is also a physiotherapy charge of 494,100 among other charges.

DJ Evolve at Nairobi Hospital

Babu had earlier on come out to dismiss claims that he has abandoned the family, stating that he has been making bail payments as ordered by the courts and as such he is not to blame for the ballooning bill.

The statement read in part that "Unfortunately, the court orders indicated that these monies were to be paid directly to the honourable courts which would then facilitate the release of funds, on a monthly basis to Nairobi Hospital where the victim is hospitalized. This essentially means that our client has no control of the funds once he has deposited the same from the courts"