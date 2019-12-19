Gospel singer Kevin Bahati has explained the reason as to why he decided to block his Baby Mama Yvette Obura.

Speaking on the latest episode of Bahati Reality, the singer said he blocked the mother to his daughter, because she was talking to blogs about him for no good reason.

He went on to say that at the time he communicated with mueni’s grandmother, further accusing Yvette of wishing herself a Happy Father’s Day, instead of him.

“Haujui mbona nilikublock? Sasa kama mtu hajui mbona nilimblock si hakuna haja ya hii meeting. Kama Yvette naamka leo tuko sawa, kidogo watu wametuona kwa Bahati Reality usiku, asubuhi najipata niko Mpasho. Kuna saa Yvette ameniweka kwa blogs sana for no good reason hadi nikaanza kudhani anafanya kazi huko. Sasa utafanya aje ndio usione huyu mtu, si unamblock. Mimi naongeanga na shosho yake. I’ll do anything to make sure my daughter gets the best life that I never had… Siku ya Father’s Day for example ameamka ameambia mtoto oh ‘Hi my daughter, happy Father’s Day to me because I’m your father’ sasa mimi nimekaa kwa hii meeting kama uncle ama relative?” said Bahati.

In response, Ms Obura stated that she has never done such a thing and she only wished her father and brothers a Happy Father’s Day.

She went on to tell Bahati that fatherhood is not only about providing for their kid but she also needs her father’s presence.

“Hakuna kitu kama hio niliandika. Niliwish babangu, na brothers zangu happy Father’s Day ikujiongelelea. Wacha nikuambie Baba Mueni kuwa mzazi is not all about kulipa school fees an kufanya birthday, presence ndio everything,” said Yvette Obura.

She also said that there are things she does not like that Bahati does which force her to write things on social media, which blogs pick and write about.