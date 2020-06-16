Bahati explains why he used his wife’s best friend as a video vixen in new song

Eastlands Most Beloved (EMB) boss and singer Kevin Bahati has explained why he used his wife Diana Marua’s best friend Phoina as a video vixen in his new love song Wanani.

Speaking when he appeared on #BongaNaJalas, the father of four said that he decided to have Phoina as the video vixen because he has worked with his wife in two songs.

Bahati mentioned that one of the songs is Mapenzi which was done a few years back, and the second one that features his wife will be released in 2021.

He went ahead to say he is also supposed to be unique as an artiste and not just do things that people expect him to do.

“Sikumtumia Diana sababu yupo kwa nyimbo zangu nyingi, nimefanya naye mapenzi na kuna video yangu special inatoka 2021 bado ni yeye yupo. Isitoshe, ndio maana naitwa gospel artiste, nafaa kuwa artistic nisifanye vitu ambavyo watu wanategemea,” said Bahati.

During the interview with Jalang’o, the Mama hit maker also revealed that this was his first interview in over a year.

“Sijakuwa na sit down for over a year. Mwisho nilikaa na wewe na Mwakideu niliona mnaleta ufala saa zingine,” said Bahati.

He also reassured that he is still in the Gospel industry and is the best gospel artist in that side of music business, in Africa.