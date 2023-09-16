The sports category has moved to a new website.

Bahati advises KRG The Don, revisits video of singer partying with Diana

Charles Ouma

KRG The Don responded swiftly to Bahati's advise, refusing to apologize

Musician Kevin Bahati has revisited the incident in which singer KRG The Don was caught on camera partying with Diana Marua with a section of netizens criticizing the Mambo Imechemka singer for touching Diana inappropriately.

Bahati reignited the debate after taking to social media to share tips with KRG on how to pose with other people’s girlfriends.

"Someone tell KRG that's Where to Place your hands while taking photos with Someone's Girlfriend / Wife 😂😉😃 Thanks to this amazing Couple @mcjimmiekajim and @wambui_kajim for Starring on my New Song #HUYU 🌷❤️😊," Bahati captioned a photo in which he sought to demonstrate to KRG the Don how to respect personal spaces when posing for photos.

The post caught the attention of KRG who downplayed the advice, noting that he will not apologize for what happened in July when he partied with Diana.

"😂😂😂😂😂 aaaaaiiiihhh Dada zangu mimi nawashika mabega anytime," KRG commented on Bahati's post before adding:

"I will hold my sister’s shoulders anytime n I’m not apologizing for it 😂😂😂😂".

The viral video of Diana partying with the singer in July gained traction on social media with users expressing their concerns and raising questions about the personal boundaries between the duo even as Bahati appeared unfazed by the proximity and physical contact captured in the video.

KRG would address the controversy in a subsequent interview, addressing the nature of their relationship.

“I am very close to the family. I am the godfather of their daughter, Heaven. We are very tight, and we vibe like brothers and sisters

“Diana is married. I am not her husband. Everyone should focus on their own lives. She is not a small baby to be controlled on how to live her life. I was not drunk not to understand what was happening. We enjoyed ourselves and went home,” he explained.

The rapper also clarified that he is currently not involved in a romantic relationship and is solely focused on his pursuit of financial success.

Charles Ouma
