Bahati advises KRG The Don, revisits video of singer partying with Diana

Bahati reignited the debate after taking to social media to share tips with KRG on how to pose with other people’s girlfriends.

"Someone tell KRG that's Where to Place your hands while taking photos with Someone's Girlfriend / Wife 😂😉😃 Thanks to this amazing Couple @mcjimmiekajim and @wambui_kajim for Starring on my New Song #HUYU 🌷❤️😊," Bahati captioned a photo in which he sought to demonstrate to KRG the Don how to respect personal spaces when posing for photos.

The post caught the attention of KRG who downplayed the advice, noting that he will not apologize for what happened in July when he partied with Diana.

"😂😂😂😂😂 aaaaaiiiihhh Dada zangu mimi nawashika mabega anytime," KRG commented on Bahati's post before adding:

"I will hold my sister’s shoulders anytime n I’m not apologizing for it 😂😂😂😂".

The viral video of Diana partying with the singer in July gained traction on social media with users expressing their concerns and raising questions about the personal boundaries between the duo even as Bahati appeared unfazed by the proximity and physical contact captured in the video.

KRG would address the controversy in a subsequent interview, addressing the nature of their relationship.

“I am very close to the family. I am the godfather of their daughter, Heaven. We are very tight, and we vibe like brothers and sisters

“Diana is married. I am not her husband. Everyone should focus on their own lives. She is not a small baby to be controlled on how to live her life. I was not drunk not to understand what was happening. We enjoyed ourselves and went home,” he explained.