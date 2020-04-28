Singer Kevin Bahati has been the talk of town for the past few days as trolls have been on his case and his troubles seem not to have a near end.

The singer seems to have irked Kenyans on Twitter after he demanded that they address him with some respect, because he will one day become President of this country (Kenya).

“I will be the President of this Country One Day, So address me With Some Respect Mr. #Bahati,” he tweeted.

Bahati trolled after demanding to be addressed with respect

Bahati went on to say that his first order of business after being sworn in as president will be to ban twitter because users on the social media platform are stubborn.

“Twitter is the First thing I will burn Once I'm Sworn in as the President of Kenya. Aki Simnasumbuaaa #BAHATI,” said the father of four in another tweet.

This only added to the many abuses that have been coming his way over the past one week, as KOT did not take kindly his words and this is how they responded;

@stivo_boy @BahatiKenya We will be glad to have the first woman president

@JimmySyker Who bought this child more bundles.?

@SafaricomPLC and @AIRTEL_KE is that you.?

@BrianOsoro16 Ati treat you with respect magoti ya kuku, respect your self first

@brian_mogeni @BahatiKenya Tell us ,do you have a problem with reasoning

@davidflavian3 @BahatiKenya Ushaiona uhuru amevaa dress we ukiwa president nahama kenya

@CRAIZY_T_KE Sai unatweet ukiwa choo coz hujaosha watoto.!!

@adrian_seereal Oneni aka katoto

@Charlesgikony11 ask pastor nganga to pray for u uwache umama

@Finic_o Sasa ona, Dianah alitoa mtoto shule.

@_KevinKhaemba Before you think of becoming Her Excellence, learn the difference between BAN and BURN.

@GeorgeOnsasevSaidia maskini. If You real meant you came from streets, I expected you by now to go to streets and check on those families. Lakini si ulipata pesa. Vaa skirt tu.

@TheotherDelo Kwanza enda kambie bibi yako kenye mlifanya na Kina Ethic ndio upate collabo