Bahati’s Baby Mama Yvette Obura is demanding a brand new car form the singer to aid her daily hustle of dropping their daughter Mueni Bahati to school every morning.

In the latest episode of Bahati Reality Mama Mueni said that it’s about time the father of her daughter thinks about getting them a house and car that will aid their movements around the city.

Bahati’s Baby Mama demands brand new car and house from the singer (Video)

I want a new car and a house

Ms Obura who had stormed Bahati’s office said;

“How have you been!? Naona unacheza PS tu kwa Ofisi, enyewe wewe umemake it. Alafu sasa unanibuyia Gari lini? Juu strory ya Cab imenichosha Kabisa. Gari ya kubeba Mueni. So gari ukibuyia Mueni mimi ndo nitaendesha , juu huku naona kuna gari tatu. Utanunua ama hutanunua? Juu huku naona kuna tatu na naona, na hata hiyo Van. 2020 lazima niendeshe gari. Hata tuwachane na story ya Gari, sasa Nyumba unatununulia lini? Nyumba ya mtoto wako na najua unaweza afford, leo ni leo sitaki kujua kama camera ziko ama jaziko lazima needs zangu zikuwe fulfilled. Hata think of it, hiyo nyumba yako wakati ulikuwa unabuyia, haikuwa supposed to be under my name ama under Mueni’s name. Imagine tunaendanga kila mahali na Taxi”

In response, Bahati stated that,“Kwani naenda nikinunulia watu gari Kenya, Gari ya nini Kwanza na Mueni namlipia Taxi. Kwani unabuyiiwa gari juu huku ziko."

Blocked by Bahati

Just the other day, Bahati had to explain why he decided to block his Baby Mama. The singer argued that he blocked the mother to his daughter, because she was talking to blogs about him for no good reason.

He went on to say that at the time he communicated with Mueni’s grandmother, further accusing Yvette of wishing herself a Happy Father’s Day, instead of him

“Haujui mbona nilikublock? Sasa kama mtu hajui mbona nilimblock si hakuna haja ya hii meeting. Kama Yvette naamka leo tuko sawa, kidogo watu wametuona kwa Bahati Reality usiku, asubuhi najipata niko Mpasho. Kuna saa Yvette ameniweka kwa blogs sana for no good reason hadi nikaanza kudhani anafanya kazi huko. Sasa utafanya aje ndio usione huyu mtu, si unamblock. Mimi naongeanga na shosho yake. I’ll do anything to make sure my daughter gets the best life that I never had… Siku ya Father’s Day for example ameamka ameambia mtoto oh ‘Hi my daughter, happy Father’s Day to me because I’m your father’ sasa mimi nimekaa kwa hii meeting kama uncle ama relative?” said Bahati.