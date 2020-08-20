Singer Kevin Bahati’s baby mama Yvette Obura has once again disclosed little known deets on how she relates with the singer’s wife Diana Marua.

In a fans interaction seen by Pulse Live, Ms Obura who was asked about how they relate, given that she is now co-parenting with Bahati said that she does not have a relationship with Ms Marua.

She went on to mention that Diana Marua is the one who picks up her daughter Mueni, whenever she is to spend time with the dad.

Bahati’s baby mama Yvette Obura speaks on her relationship with his wife Diana Marua

“How is your relationship with Diana Marua?” asked a fan.

“We don’t have a relationship, but she’s the one who picks up Mueni,” responded Yvette Obura.

Another fan asked if the two (Yvette and Diana) talk, a question Bahati’s baby mama responded saying that they don’t, and the only thing they do close to a conversation is greetings when Diana comes to pick her daughter Mueni.

“Do you talk with Diana? And are you the one who drops Mueni wherever she is to be picked up?” Yvette was asked.

She responded, “We don’t talk, salamu tu akikujia mueshy.”

Yvette also denied having any bad blood with her baby daddy’s wife, adding that that Mueni stays with both of them, but she is the primary care giver.

“Do you have any beef with Diana?” asked another fan.

“No I don’t,” responded Yvette Obura.