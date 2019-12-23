Gospel singer Kevin Bahati has penned down an emotional message to his adopted son Morgan Bahati upon turning a year older.

In his message, the EMB President reminisced the good old days when he welcomed Morgan into his family, accepting responsibilities of a father at a very young age.

Mtoto wa Mama made a promise to Morgan that he will do everything within his capacity to ensure he (Morgan) gets the good life he has ever wished for.

Becoming a Dad

"DEAR #MORGAN_BAHATI Let Me Start By Saying Happy Birthday Son. I Know You wonder why we celebrate a birthday on the same Day but it's A story I will Share Another Day! Just Know you mean more than My Words on Social Media Can Explain. The first Time God Connected Us; Over 7 Years ago I knew He had a Purpose. It was too early for me to be called a Dad but I accepted this Divine God's assignment and since then You held a Part in My Heart as My first Born. We have fought through Life Together and I thank the Lord that even in the hardest of Time Hatujawahi Lala Njaa... Na God Hatawahi Kubali,” reads part of Bahati’s message.

Baha also disclosed that Morgan played big role in pushing him to mature faster.

Mature faster

“Now that We've been blessed with a bigger family and you've Mum Diana @Diana_Marua and Siblings @mueni_bahati @heavenbahati and @majestybahati I know the Joy you have 😊. I remember all the hurting Moments I went through Everytime You asked me Mbona Hatuna Mum, a thing that Pushed me to Mature Up Faster; Asante Sana Morgan. Dear Son, @Morgan_Bahati Just Know you’re One of My Biggest Blessings and Miracle. And Every Day I will Work Hard Out Here to give you all that you’ve Ever Prayed for. MAY GOD HELP ME! HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY SON,” said Bahati.

Morgan shares the same birthday date with his father Bahati who also turned 27 years old over the weekend.

“#HAPPY_BIRTHDAY_BAHATI I HAVE LIVED, I HAVE LEARNED AND TODAY I CELEBRATE 27 YEARS OF GOD'S FAITHFULNESS!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME,” shared Bahati.

