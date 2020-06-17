Singer Kevin Bahati has been subjected to a major setback after his number one trending song #Wanani got pulled down from YouTube over copyrights claims.

A cross check down by Pulse Live, indicates that the copyright claims were filed to the YouTube Management by a company called JIVU.

“Video unavailable

This video is no longer available due to a copyright claim by JIVU” reads the message from YouTube management.

Bahati's new song Wanani gets deleted from YouTube

Copyright strike

The song #Wanani that was released five days ago, was trending at number one on YouTube before it got deleted from the streaming platform.

In the Wanani video, Bahati used his wife Diana Marua’s best friend Phoina as a video vixen.

Recently, a good number of artistes around the globe have been dealing with copyright strikes from YouTube, as individuals or companies claim ownership to certain material used in the affected songs.

Bahati with Wanai vixen Phoina

Peter Blessing's song

Just the other day, American Rapper Daniel Hernandez alias Tekashi 6ix9ine got his song GOOBA pulled down from YouTube over copyright claims by Kenyan producer Magix Enga. It later turned out that he had filed a fake copyright claim and the video was reinstated on YouTube.

In January, this year, Fast-rising gospel star Peter Blessing also got his song titled #Why deleted from YouTube, amidst his court battle with former boss Kevin Bahati.

A search by Pulse Live revealed that the song was pulled down from the streaming site, following a copyright claim by Bahati.

Bahati gets Peter Blessing’s new song deleted from YouTube amidst court battle

It still remains unclear why the gospel singer chose to hit the former EMB signee with a copyright strike, at a time he was re-establishing himself.

“This video is no longer available due to a copyright claim by Kelvin Bahati,” reads the result of a search for the song.