Bahati’s reaction after Khaligraph Jones referred to him as ‘Mtoto wa Diana’ in new song

Gospel singer Kevin Bahati has responded after rapper Khaligraph Jones referred to him as ‘mtoto wa Diana’ in his news song Hao, featuring Masauti.

In the song, Papa Jones talks about how being a celebrity comes with a lot of unwanted pressure and hatred, and they are forced to do things the way fans want.

He goes ahead to give examples of the many innocent celebrities who have fallen victims to trolls for living their lives and doing what they do best.

Khaligraph mentioned Bahati as one of the celebrities that have experienced the bullying from fans first hand, stating that when he started his music career he went by the name ‘Mtoto wa Mama’ but twitter trolls had turned him into being ‘Mtoto wa Diana’ his wife, who is a few years older than him.

“Kuwa celebrity ni garama juu wakishakujua ni lawama, Bahati akianza alikuwa mtoto wa mama sahii twitter amegeuziwa yeye ni mtoto wa Diana hakuna huruma siri ni kulenga tu,” says the rapper in the song.

After getting to listen to the song, Bahati responded to the words that have been the talk of town for the better part of the day by sharing a picture of himself with the wife Diana Marua.

He went ahead to caption the picture with the same words and that he loves it.

“Bahati Akianza Alikua Mtoto Wa Mama • Sahiiii Ni Mtoto Wa Diana and I'm Loving it ❤️ @DIANA_MARUA,” wrote Bahati.

Diana Marua also commented on the post saying: "Mtoto Waaaannngggguuuuu ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I just love how we stop Reggae 😂😂😂 Love you Baby @bahatikenya”