Barbie admits her biggest achievement is being married to Bobi Wine

On Saturday, February 12, Barbra took to her Facebook page to express how much she loves her husband, a man she describes as the legitimate President of Uganda.

“My best friend is 40 today! If I were to write another book today 10 years after my first, I’d still say that my biggest achievement at this point in life is to be married to you Mr President," wrote Barbie.

“I have been a beneficiary of everything good that a human being can get from having the honor to live with the most inspirational man in the country. Happy birthday my love,” She concluded.

Pulse Live Kenya

Barbie and Bobi have been married for close to 11 years now. The couple, considered one of the most powerful couples in Uganda, now has four beautiful children.

"It was at the National Theatre in November 2000. I was still at Bweranyangi Girls School, we were both acting in a play in which I was the first lady, he was president.

He would take me home and we would chat a lot. We soon grew closer," described Barbie when asked how they met.