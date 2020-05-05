BBC journalist Ciru Muriuki hospitalized, set to undergo surgery

British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Africa journalist Ciru Muriuki has been hospitalized and is set to undergo another surgery.

In a post see by Pulse Live, the journalist announced that she was back to hospital and this will be her third surgery because of endometriosis.

She mentioned that her journey with endometriosis has not been easy but she is thankful to God.

“Hae So much. So I’m back in hospital for my THIRD surgery. This journey with endometriosis has not been easy. On the bright side my skin is popping. We thank God. 😁,” she wrote on Instagram.

(Endometriosis - is a disorder in which tissue similar to the tissue that forms the lining of your uterus grows outside of your uterine cavity).

First surgery

Ciru Muriuki revealed that she had been suffering from endometriosis and had undergone surgery to remove an ovarian cyst in December 2017.

“I had a laparoscopic procedure yesterday to remove a large haemorrhagic ovarian cyst. I'm a little sore, but on the mend. We need a cure. We do,” she said.

In October 2018, the BBC Fact-check co-host announced that she had gone for another surgery and she hoped it would ease the pain she experienced during periods.

“Currently in post-endometriosis surgery recovery. I’m sore but relieved. Hopefully, this surgery goes some way in alleviating my chronic pain,” said Ms Muriuki.