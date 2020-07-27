BBC reporter Ian Wafula has joined the growing list of media personalities who have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

Wafula made his Covid-19 result public on Sunday, stating that he is fairing on well despite contracting the deadly virus.

The BBC Factfinder host also pointed out that he spent the past four months covering Covid-19 and even at one time he did a story on “Do you know somebody?” who has contracted the virus.

I tested positive for COVID-19

“Got my results earlier today and I tested positive for COVID19. Have spent the last 4 months covering the pandemic and even did a story on “Do you know somebody?” Well now I do. I remember last week Monday feeling slight headaches, itchy throat, slight chest pain and lack of taste but that was it. Dr. Wasike here is a gem, as soon as she saw the results on mail I could tell she panicked but up until she broke the news and told me how to take care of myself moving forward she had been very calm and professional and we ended up laughing about the whole scenario.

I’m the first patient she has had to break the news to. She was glad that I’ve been exercising and trying to keep safe. My family and friends have been very supportive once I told them and so have my bosses. I’m sharing this so that more of us know that the disease is real, so we stop having stigma towards it and so that we be careful. My sister and I will isolate at home as we stay together. She is well and has not shown any symptoms. All is well!” shared Ian Wafula.

Other positive cases

Other Journalists who have tested positive include; Jeff Koinange, Stephen Letoo, KBC’s Bonnie Musambi, NTV Miss Katiwa and Moina Spooner.

Wafula’s positive status (Covid-19) comes at a time Kenya has recorded 17,603 cases of Coronavirus, after 960 people tested positive yesterday.

