KTN news anchor Ben Kitili and his wife Amina Mude have gone separate ways barely two years after their wedding.

Amina made their separation public via her Insta-stories where she disclosed that things have not been easy on her side for the past one month. She mentioned that it has been a month full of pain and tears, but she is optimistic that things will turn out to be better.

“Ben and I are currently ‘separated’. I don’t know what the future holds but am grateful for the beautiful memories and definitely the beautiful kids we made. It’s been one month of pain and tears but I know that one day the light will shine,” wrote Amina Mude.

Ben Kitili and his wife Amina Mude. KTN’s Ben Kitili and Wife Amina Mude separate barely two years after wedding

In another post the mother of two said; “Watu wa rumours, please don’t start spreading lies. We are good. Am good, I will be better. Meanwhile don’t forget to sanitize and keep safe #Cheers.”

Also Read: It wasn’t so easy – KTN news anchor Ben Kitili’s wife opens up on parents approving of their marriage

Ben Kitili and his wife Amina Mude. KTN’s Ben Kitili and Wife Amina Mude separate barely two years after wedding

Ben Kitili and his wife Amina Mude. KTN’s Ben Kitili and Wife Amina Mude separate barely two years after wedding

Wedding

Ben Kitili and Amina Mude made their union official in November 2018 at the Attorney General’s office before they hosted a reception party for their close friends and family members.

After sharing pictures of how their wedding went down, the two faced backlash from a section of internet users who did not approve of their Christian-Muslim union.

Some even went overboard and claimed that Amina had ‘sold her dignity and whole beauty to the devil and despised Prophet Mohammed’s teachings.’

Ben Kitili and his wife Amina Mude. KTN’s Ben Kitili and Wife Amina Mude separate barely two years after wedding

Kitili's response

Following the mixed reactions to their big day, Kitili commented that he was happy to have married the wife of his youth and emphasized that God is more important than religion.

“A beautiful day when I married the wife of my youth @amina_mude, who I promise to love and protect with my all..thank you all for your warm wishes and prayers..we are humbled.. To all my Muslim and Somali brothers and sisters, especially my shemejis from Wajir; thanks a lot for your kind words and great reception.. To those who are not so welcoming, we forgive you..you have a right to your opinion as long as you dont cross the line..God is more important than religion..#WajirsFinest,” Kitili tweeted.