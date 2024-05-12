Ben Cyco & wife Wanjiru Njiru announce pregnancy as they celebrate Mothers Day [Video]

The couple made the announcement while also celebrating Mother’s Day, a special day for honouring mothers and mother-figures.

The announcement with a video that was shared across their respective social media platforms.

The video shows Njiru and Ben Cyco bonding as she holds onto her tummy, rubbing it gently while celebrating the good news.

Njiru took it a step further, sharing a scan showing the baby in her tummy with a caption that read:

“Life update🥰🤩 God has been so good to us❤️. Happy Mother’s Day❤️🌸”

Fans flooded the comments section of the post with congratulatory messages as sampled below.

With a heart full of gratitude, the singer thanked God for the blessing as he wished wife a happy Mother's day writing:

"See what the Lord has done🥹😭 Happy mother’s day my wife @wanjiru_njiru ❤️".

Celebrities, fans congratulate Ben Cyco & Wanjiru Njiru after pregnancy announcement

Kabiwajesus: Congratulations 😍😍😍 we pray for grace in this journey

ndinda.k: Cheers to the God that Restores!❤️❤️ We cant wait for the MiniJoyRider!❤️

mojishortbabaa: Congratulations fam!!! Happy mothers day!!🙌

spicey_ashley: Congratulations 🎊👏& happy mothers day 😍

karwirwalaura: Congratulations and best wishes on your new journey 👶🏽🤍

wabosha_maxine: Congratulations & Happy mother’s day Wanjiru!! So so happy for you two❤️

eve_m.mbugua: , God is soo faithful . ❤️ From watching you guys doing videos together , to getting married , joyride and now youguys are gonna be parents .❤️

Ben Cyco and his wife Wanjiru Njiru Pulse Live Kenya

lydiadinga: This is the best !! Congratulations!!

georgiendirangu: Coooooongratulations!!!!!!!!!!! 🎊🎊🎊🎊🎊🎊🎊🎊🎊 Blessings to you and yours.

millychebby: Congratulations awwwww 😍😍😍😍

Ben Cyco & Wanjiru Njiru on losing first pregnancy and impact on their marriage

Earlier this year, the couple opened up on the loss of their first pregnancy and the impact it had on their marriage.

Ben Cyco explained in an emotional vide shared on their YouTube channel that they lost the pregnancy at eight weeks.

“We got a baby and we were so excited about it, but after 2 months, we lost the baby. That was a huge dent in our marriage, but God’s grace is sufficient…but that has been a tough season.

"That happened like two months ago…we tried, but I guess it just did not turn out the way we wanted it to be, and we lost the baby at 8 weeks,” Ben Cyco said.

Ben Cyco and his wife Wanjiru Njiru Pulse Live Kenya

