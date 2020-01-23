KTN news Anchor Ben Kitili’s wife Amina Mude has opened up on a rare condition she has been battling.

In a series of posts on Instagram, the mother of two disclosed that she was diagnosed with hypothyroidism after the birth of her first born daughter in 2015.

At the time, she experienced a sudden gain in weight and this got her depressed, but she is grateful to have discovered her condition early.

Ben Kitili's wife opens up on rare condition she has been battling after giving birth

Ms Mude went on to state that she has been able to control her condition over the past four years and she is happy.

“I was diagnosed with hypothyroidism back in 2015 immediately after I had my daughter. I was experiencing almost all symptoms of hypothyroidism. Depression and severe weight gain were my biggest concern. I was 95kgs from 69kgs. This was followed by episodes of depression. Thank God I discovered that I was hypothyroid. 4 years down the line, I have been able to control my thyroid levels. Am happier and healthier,” she said.

Amina Mude also shared details of how she has been able to control her thyroid levels, saying that she had a total lifestyle change combined with proper medication.

Ben Kitili's wife opens up on rare condition she has been battling after giving birth

“A lifestyle change as well as proper medications has helped me lose 30kgs, from 110kgs to 80kgs. January is thyroid awareness month. In line with creating awareness on my page, I have a support group for anyone living with hypothyroidism,” said Amina.

Hypothyroidism is a condition in which the thyroid gland is not able to produce enough thyroid hormone whose main purpose is to run the body's metabolism. People with this condition will have symptoms associated with a slow metabolism.

Ben Kitili's wife opens up on rare condition she has been battling after giving birth

Ben Kitili's wife opens up on rare condition she has been battling after giving birth