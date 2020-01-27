Ben Pol comes clean on alleged breakup with Anerlisa Muigai

Tanzanian singer Ben Pol has come clean on reports of an alleged breakup with Kenyan fiancée Anerlisa Muigai.

Speaking in an interview with Lil Ommy, the singer said that the allegations came about after he deactivated his Instagram account.

Pol explained that he had taken time off social media to be with his family and by deactivating his account, it looked like his girlfriend had unfollowed him on social media, because he is among the only three people she follows.

He stated that since his account was also not available at the time, people concluded that they had broken up and blogs wrote things about them.

According to the Moyo Mashine singer, as the reports made rounds in the blogs that they had broken up, they were reading everything that was said.

“Zile Vuguvugu za kugombana zilitokea kuna siku kama nne ama tano ambazo mimi nilideactivate Instagram yangu. Nilikuwa tu nataka zile low times na familia, mamangu na mtoto unajua. Kwa hiyo sasa zile siku ambazo nilikuwa nime deactivate Instagram yangu wajua ukideactivate Instagram mtu aliyekufollow unapotea pale kwenye following zake. Hata kwa yeye mpenzi wangu amefollow kama watu watatu nikuwa mmoja wapo kwa hiyo nilipodeactivate Instagram, nikapotea pale kwenye following yake. Watu wakawa wakienda wanakuta amemunfollow Ben, watakuwa wamegombana. Wakija kwangu wanakuta hakuna Instagram aah hapa kutakuwa kuna moto umewaka lakini mimi nilikuwa tu nimeamua kuenda off social media. So hata zile walivyokuwa wanaandika watu, blogs kimenuka huko, tulikuwa tunatumiana tunaangalia nikasema mama yangu kwani ndio watu wanasubiria hii kitu ama vipi. Ndio baadae nikarudi Instagram maisha yakaendelea,” said Ben Pol.

He went on to say that if Instagram was not part of how he does his businesses, he wouldn’t be on the social media platform as he expressed his displeasure with how nasty people can be, without even knowing who you are.