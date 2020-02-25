Tanzanian singer Ben Pol has for the first time opened up on details of low moments he experienced, before his son was born.

According to Pol, his life had lost meaning at the time but he did not let people know about it. He went on to say that he could go for shows perform but when he got back to his room, he sometimes broke down.

The Ebenezer singer stated that he was a sad man, and his troubles had pushed him into drinking to forget his troubles.

Ben Pol opens up on Dark moment he experienced before his son was born

He added that he, in many instances slept at parking lots in malls instead of going home, which was not far from the malls.

Son's birth

Ben Pol however, noted that after the birth of his son Mali, he came with light into his life and that is when he started changing. In his own words, he had something to live for.

Ben Pol opens up on Dark moment he experienced before his son was born

“Ilifika wakati kila kitu hakina maana. Unafanya show unashangiliwa watu wanaomba kupiga picha lakini hauna vibe yeyote. Ukirudi hotelini unaweza hata ukalia. Unapigiwa simu na promoter yaani unaongea naye vizuri sana mpaka kazi unapata lakini ukitulia mwenyewe, sadness moja hatari. Nakumbuka nilifika kipindi nilikuwa mpaka natumia vilevi nikawa nakunywa sana. Unajua ile unaendesha gari ile unatoka Moroko mpaka Mwenge alafu hujui umepitaje. Hukumbuki katikati na wewe ndio uliendesha gari. Ilifika kipindi nilikuwa nimepanga nyumba nzima Mbezi Beach, lakini nilikuwa naweza park kwenye mall nikalala kwenye mall mpaka asubuhi. So Mali alipozaliwa akaleta kama nuru fulani nikaona kama kila kitu kina maana,” narrated Ben Pol.

Ben Pol opens up on Dark moment he experienced before his son was born

In the interview with Tanzania’s Simulizi na Sauti, Ben Pol also talked extensively on his relationship with Anerlisa Muigai and other details of his career and future plans.