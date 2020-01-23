Ben Pol opens up on how he met his fiancée Anerlisa Muigai

Tanzanian RnB singer Ben Pol has disclosed details of how he met his fiancée and Nero Company boss Anerlisa Muigai.

Speaking in an interview, the Moyo Mashine singer said that they met at a Press Conference in Kenya, 2018, where he had come for work.

The singer went on to reveal that the press conference had been organized by one of Anerlisa’s friends but he did not know who she was.

Ben added that the Keroche heiress knew who he was and they talked to the point of exchanging contacts, and that is how their relationship began.

"Mimi na Anerlisa tulikutana mwaka 2018 mwanzoni! Nilikuwa Kenya kikazi tukakutana kwenye Press Conference iliyoandaliwa na rafiki yake! Wakati huo sikuwa namfahamu wala kujia anafanya nini lakini yeye alikuwa ananijua! Tukaongea na tukabadilishana namba na mengine yakafuata. Mwanzo sikuwa na nia ya kimahusiano kwake, nilikuwa navutiwa na vibe lake kwenye stories," said Ben Pol in the interview with Clouds FM.

I have paid Dowry

The singer also disclosed that he has already paid dowry and that all traditional procedures have been completed.

Pol who did not disclose how much dowry he paid noted that they are only waiting for their white wedding.

"Mimi na Anerlisa tuna mipango mingi mbeleni, nishamlipia hadi Mahari lakini sidhani kama nitakuwa sahihi nikitaja ni mahari kiasi gani nimelipa kwao! Tumefanya taratibo zote za kimila nyumbani kwao tumeshakamilisha kila kitu kilichobaki ni zile taratibu za kizungu tu," he said.

Ben Pol and Anerlisa Muigai went public with their relationship towards the end of 2018.