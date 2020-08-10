Tanzanian singer Ben Pol has reacted after reports went around saying that he had parted ways with his wife and Keroche heiress Anerlisa Muigai.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the Moyo Mashine hit maker said it was time he prioritizes himself, before anybody else.

He went on to say that he needed some time to do cleansing but did not go much into details of what prompted him to do that.

Anerlisa Muigai

The singer apologized to all who have been trying to reach him unsuccessfully and that he will contact them once he’s ready.

“I think it’s time to take care of myself first!! If you are trying to reach me at this time I’m so sorry, I will contact you. I needed some cleansing to do. God bless,” said Ben Pol.

His words come hours after it was rumoured that he might have parted ways with his Kenyan wife and businesswoman Anerlisa Muigai.

Ben Pol’s reaction after reports of breakup with Anerlisa

Several gossip pages said the two love birds were not in good terms and had unfollowed one another on their social media pages.

A spot check by this writer, however, confirmed that Anerlisa had unfollowed the husband and deleted all pictures they took together. She only follows her businesses.

Ben Pol on the other hand still follows the Keroche heiress on Instagram. Is there something going on we don’t know of? Time will tell.