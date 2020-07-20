Whether on the red carpet or out and about, celebrities always put their best foot forward when it comes to fashion and looking good. Most celebrities are now investing in stylists to help them put together a perfect look for the red carpet.

Over the weekend, a good number of celebrities came out dressed to kill, while attending the WCB’s New signee Zuchu’s Concert dubbed ‘I am Zuchu, Asante Nashukuru’.

The WCB Management put together one of the biggest and most exquisite concert for Zuchu as a way of saying thank you to her fans who have supported her for the past three months since being ushered into the music industry.

Singer Zuchu. Best dressed Celebrities at WCB’s Zuchu’s high-end concert (Photos)

High-end concert

The concert that went down at Mlimani City in Dar es Salaam attracted big names from different sectors; Musicians, actors, business men and Government officials who came in large numbers to support Zuchu’s career.

During that high-end concert, Zuchu performed all the seven songs on her EP "I AM ZUCHU" that was released about two months ago.

The highlight of the night was when legendary singer Lady Jaydee joined Zuchu on Stage to perform one of her biggest classic hit “Usiusemee moyo”. Before the concert Zuchu had disclosed that her icon in the music industry is lady Jaydee and her dream is to sing with her and that happened over the weekend.

Singer Zuchu with Lady JayDee. Best dressed Celebrities at WCB’s Zuchu’s high-end concert (Photos)

Live stream

The WCB New signee also made history, becoming the youngest Artiste in East Africa to have over 30K people watching her concert Live on YouTube.

Also at the Concert, WCB President Diamond Platnumz was able to hook up with his Ex-girlfriends, Hamisa Mobetto and Wema Sepetu who danced with him in turns.

The dress-code at the concert was Black, white and Gold and most of those who showed up paid attention to the theme colour.

Zuchu with Diamond. Best dressed Celebrities at WCB’s Zuchu’s high-end concert (Photos)

Among those who were present at the concert include; Wema Sepetu, Hamisa Mobetto, Tessy Chololate, Queen Darleen, Rayvanny, Mbosso, Sallam SK, Dayna Nyange, Gigy Money, Officak Nai, S2Kizzy, Hanstone, Richardo momo, Joseph Kusaga, Paul Makonda, Shilole, Jay Mondy, Dullvan, Moton Sanya, Lily Ommy, Aaliyah Mohamed, Jihan Dimack, Khadija Kopa, Diamond Platnuz,Lukamba, Iyobo Laizer, Dulla Planet, Mrisho Mpoto among others.

So here is the list of Celebrities who captured our eyes when it came to the red carpet affair

Photos

Zuchu and Diamond Platnumz. Best dressed Celebrities at WCB’s Zuchu’s high-end concert (Photos)

Weama Sepetu. Best dressed Celebrities at WCB’s Zuchu’s high-end concert (Photos)

Hamisa Mobetto. Best dressed Celebrities at WCB’s Zuchu’s high-end concert (Photos)

Irene Paul. Best dressed Celebrities at WCB’s Zuchu’s high-end concert (Photos)

Model Jihan Dimack. Best dressed Celebrities at WCB’s Zuchu’s high-end concert (Photos)

Aaliyah Mohamed. Best dressed Celebrities at WCB’s Zuchu’s high-end concert (Photos)

Zuchu. Best dressed Celebrities at WCB’s Zuchu’s high-end concert (Photos)

Hamisa Mobetto. Best dressed Celebrities at WCB’s Zuchu’s high-end concert (Photos)

Martin Kadinda with Wema Sepetu. Best dressed Celebrities at WCB’s Zuchu’s high-end concert (Photos)

Martin Kadinda. Best dressed Celebrities at WCB’s Zuchu’s high-end concert (Photos)

Stylist Noel. Best dressed Celebrities at WCB’s Zuchu’s high-end concert (Photos)

Martin Kadinda with Wema Sepetu. Best dressed Celebrities at WCB’s Zuchu’s high-end concert (Photos)

Dayna Nyange. Best dressed Celebrities at WCB’s Zuchu’s high-end concert (Photos)

Tessy Chocolate. Best dressed Celebrities at WCB’s Zuchu’s high-end concert (Photos)

Malaika. Best dressed Celebrities at WCB’s Zuchu’s high-end concert (Photos)

Lukamba with his wife. Best dressed Celebrities at WCB’s Zuchu’s high-end concert (Photos)

Lady Jaydee with her crew. Best dressed Celebrities at WCB’s Zuchu’s high-end concert (Photos)

Diamond, Mrisho and Josesph Kusaga. Best dressed Celebrities at WCB’s Zuchu’s high-end concert (Photos)

Diamond. Best dressed Celebrities at WCB’s Zuchu’s high-end concert (Photos)

Lava Lava with his Gang. Best dressed Celebrities at WCB’s Zuchu’s high-end concert (Photos)

Gigy Money, Dayna Nyange and Official Nai. Best dressed Celebrities at WCB’s Zuchu’s high-end concert (Photos)

Navy Kenzo (Aiak and Nahreel(. Best dressed Celebrities at WCB’s Zuchu’s high-end concert (Photos)

Richardo Momo and Dar Suits. Best dressed Celebrities at WCB’s Zuchu’s high-end concert (Photos)

Video Courtesy