Watch the best new years fireworks in Nairobi [Video]

Denis Mwangi

UAP Tower in Nairobi stole the show when it came to fireworks display

UAP Tower in Nairobi stole the show when it came to fireworks display
UAP Tower in Nairobi stole the show when it came to fireworks display

Kenyans from different walks of life ushered the new year in style with some opting to party the night away at different venues across the country.

Many Nairobians flocked to Carnivore for the New Year concert that was headlined by Jamaican artist Konshens.

The show also featured a host of Kenyans biggest musicians such as Khaligraph Jones, Sauti Sol, and Ndovu Kuu.

The venue was packed by Kenyans who wanted to have a piece of the entertainment from the lineup.

Elsewhere at Ngong Racecourse, there was another show going down featuring Charly Black, another visiting Jamaican artist.

Some of the musicians who showed to bring the house down included Ethic, Exray, Wakadinali and teen sensation Trio Mio.

In Mombasa, Governor Hassan Joho joined residents in ushering the new year at the Mama Ngina Waterfront where another group of Kenyan artists were performing.

Nyashinski, King Kaka and Femi One were some of the acts that delivered electrifying performances.

Fireworks were seen in the many different venues across the country such as the UAP Tower in Nairobi.

Fireworks compilation

Denis Mwangi

