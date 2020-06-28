Renown media personality, Betty Kyalo was moved to tears during the grand opening of her posh beauty parlour, Flair By Betty that was graced by mama Ida Odinga.

The event which was held on Saturday was a star-studded affair with a host of celebrities including Jalang’o who was the emcee, and media personality Shiksha Arora.

Betty could not hide her joy at the presence of mama Ida at the event and took to Twitter to thank her for gracing the event.

She wrote: “What a good day it was as we launched Flair By Betty. Thank you so much Mama Ida Odinga for gracing our event as our Chief Guest. Most of all Thankful to God”.

The high-end salon that offers the best salon experience in the country has the who is who in Kenya as part of its clients.

It was the culmination of months of planning by the media personality to give her clients the best service after she announced on her YouTube channel, Betty Kyalo Lately, that she was upgrading her business venture to a more spacious and luxurious location.

Commenting about plans for the re-launch the former K24 news anchor admitted that it took a plot of work to make it a reality.

“The last few days have been hectic and when I finally launch the saloon, I will just look for a place and just go and relax, just pat myself on the back.

“I have not been sleeping well, I have been having anxiety, I wake in the middle of the night and wonder if everything is going to be alright,” she said.